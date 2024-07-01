SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,309 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $22.38 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.