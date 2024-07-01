SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 37,407 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,407 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,946 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 99.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.86. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

