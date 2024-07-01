SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 3,798 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

