SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $236.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

