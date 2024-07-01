SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 699 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,939,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,887,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $94.27 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

