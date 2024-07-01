SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 70,905 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,905 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

