SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

