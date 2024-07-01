SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.