SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $294.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

