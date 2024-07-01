SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

