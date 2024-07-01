Steem Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and $1.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Steem alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,451,688 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.