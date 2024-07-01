Stephens Consulting LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

