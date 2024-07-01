Stephens Consulting LLC Has $61.44 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its 200 day moving average is $466.65. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

