Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GSM
Ferroglobe Trading Up 2.8 %
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Articles
