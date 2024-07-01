Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 1,870 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 531,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 153,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.57. 761,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

