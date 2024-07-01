Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical volume of 1,870 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox
Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.57. 761,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.58.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xerox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xerox
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.