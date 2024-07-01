Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Infosys Call Options (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,521 call options.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Infosys has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

