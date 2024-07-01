StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

