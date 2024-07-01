Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $740,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $164.92 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

