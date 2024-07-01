Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 535,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

