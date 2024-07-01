Stratis Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $19,478.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.50 or 0.05507085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

