Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $183.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

