SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSSSL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

