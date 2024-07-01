SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSSS. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SSSS opened at $4.01 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

