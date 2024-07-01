Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in June

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKIAF traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. Taikisha has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.