Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $377.10 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $377.10 million and $80.99 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,165,845 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.28634435 USD and is up 23.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $51,647,371.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

