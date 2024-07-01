Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $37.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. Taisei has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $37.21.
About Taisei
