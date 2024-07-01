TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
