TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. TDK has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

