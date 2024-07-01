Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of TISI opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Transactions at Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.