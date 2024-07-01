Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Team Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TISI opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insider Transactions at Team

Team Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.