Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

