Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
About Technogym
