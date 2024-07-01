Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,144,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 470,630,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,658.4 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.