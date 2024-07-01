Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,144,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 470,630,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,658.4 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

