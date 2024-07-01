Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDY. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY opened at $387.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.05 and its 200 day moving average is $414.37. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

