Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,019,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,774.4 days.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.