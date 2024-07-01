Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,019,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,774.4 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
