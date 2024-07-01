Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $212.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.