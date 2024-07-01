TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $99.69 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,185,338 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,838,365 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

