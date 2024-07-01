Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,433.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 36.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 103.5% in the first quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 133.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,935,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,079,734. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.