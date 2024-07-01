Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $781.60 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $781.60 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,055,608 coins and its circulating supply is 987,493,658 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

