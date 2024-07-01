Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,386,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 3,387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
