Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,386,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 3,387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

