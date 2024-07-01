The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $32.17.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

