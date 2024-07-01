The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Bidvest Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $32.17.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
