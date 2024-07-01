The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.42. 141,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,752. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $333.41. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

