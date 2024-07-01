The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.36. 1,257,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,370. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

