THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. THOR Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

