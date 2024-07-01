Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Down 31.3 %
Shares of TTNMF opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
