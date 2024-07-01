TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Up to $66.68

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $68.53. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $68.61, with a volume of 114,002 shares changing hands.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.