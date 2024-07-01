Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.