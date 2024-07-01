Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $85.22 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.
About Toyota Industries
