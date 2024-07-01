Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $85.22 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

