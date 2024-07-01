Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

