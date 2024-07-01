Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,343 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,758,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,008,000 after acquiring an additional 592,151 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

