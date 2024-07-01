Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $547.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

