Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,922,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.